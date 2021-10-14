‘Reptile’: Mike Pniewski, Thad Luckinbill, Sky Ferreira & More Round Out Cast Of Netflix Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Pniewski (Hightown), Thad Luckinbill (12 Strong), Sky Ferreira (Lords of Chaos), James Devoti (The Walking Dead) and Michael Beasley (Escape at Dannemora) will round out the cast of Netflix’s crime thriller Reptile, appearing alongside previously announced cast members Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh, Frances Fisher, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz, Owen Teague and Catherine Dyer.

The first feature from director Grant Singer picks up following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, following a hardened detective (Del Toro) as he attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems. In doing so, he finds himself dismantling the illusions in his own life.

Singer and Benjamin Brewer wrote the script for the film, which was acquired by Netflix back in August. It’s not yet clear what roles the newest cast members will play.

Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill are producing for Black Label Media, with Black Label’s Seth Spector co-producing. Del Toro and Rachel Smith are serving as exec producers.

Pniewski can currently be seen in Starz crime drama Hightown, and has previously recurred on series including The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight, The Resident, Madam Secretary, Shots Fired, Blue Bloods and Halt and Catch Fire. He’s appeared on the film side in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell, John Lee Hancock’s The Founder and more.

Luckinbill’s film credits include Warner Bros. action drama 12 Strong, and Sony Pictures’ Only the Brave. The actor has appeared on the TV side in The Young and the Restless, Nikita, and 8 Simple Rules, among other series.

Ferreira is a musician and actor who will next be seen in Jimmy Giannopoulos’ horror pic, 18 & Over. She’s appeared on the big screen in such films as American Woman, Lords of Chaos, Baby Driver and Elvis & Nixon, also guest starring in Paramount+’s Twilight Zone reboot and Mark Frost and David Lynch’s continuation of Twin Peaks.

Devoti has previously appeared in features including Lansky, Burn, City of Lies, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. His TV credits include The Walking Dead, American Soul and The Young and the Restless.

Beasley will next be seen in Ariel Vromen’s drama, April 29, 1992, starring Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood and Tyrese Gibson, along with Marcel Sarmiento’s film The Royal and Swagger, an Apple TV+ sports drama series inspired by early athletic experiences of the NBA’s Kevin Durant. He’s also appeared in features including Jumanji: The Next Level, Warner Bros. comedy Fist Fight and Columbia Pictures sci-fi blockbuster, The 5th Wave, recurring on series such as Escape at Dannemora, Bloodline and Eastbound & Down.

Pniewski is represented by Gotham Talent Agency, Atlanta Models and Talent, Traci Danielle at Brevard Talent Group, and The Artists Group; Luckinbill by Mosaic; Ferreira by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content; Devoti by Privilege Talent and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; Beasley by Stewart Talent, Houghton Talent, E Cubed Management and Fox Rothschild.