‘Redeeming Love’ Trailer, Release Date: Abigail Cowen & Tom Lewis Star In Universal Romance Pic

Universal on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer for its romantic drama Redeeming Love, also announcing that it will hit theaters nationwide January 21, 2022.

The film from director D.J. Caruso (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) is based on Francine Rivers’ novel of the same name, which has remained on multiple fiction bestseller lists for more than 15 years and has been published in more than 30 languages.

Its love story takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850 and centers on Angel (Abigail Cowen), who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis) and discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.

The film written by Rivers and Caruso also stars Logan Marshall Green, Famke Janssen, Nina Dobrev and Eric Dane.

Cindy Bond produced via her Mission Pictures International label, with Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn of Nthibah Pictures; Michael Scott; Brittany Yost for Pinnacle Peak Pictures; and Vlokkie Gordon of Advantage Entertainment. Rivers served as the film’s exec producer.

Check out the first trailer for Redeeming Love above.