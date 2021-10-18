Reddit Moves Into Originals With Event Series ‘PhotoshopBattles Live’ From Bunim/Murray

The Real World and Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Bunim/Murray is behind a comedy competition series for social media site Reddit.

It marks the aggregator and discussion board firm’s first move into live original content.

Reddit, which is one of the most visited websites in the world, will air daily livestream series PhotoshopBattles Live via its r/PhotoshopBattles community, which has over 17M followers.

The series, which launches today, is hosted by Shrill star Patti Harrison and will see a group of comedians offer their commentary across a range of photo-editing battles from Reddit users.

Each day, moderators will post images for participants to edit as they battle it out together or individually and put their Photoshop skills to the ultimate test. These daily challenges will be showcased on a one-hour PsBattles Live show which will spotlight the creations of the day and encourage users to vote for their favorites. Participants will earn points, community awards, and internet glory as they push their creativity to the limits and join in the fun over the five-day period.

It will feature The Office’s Kate Flannery, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Trixie Mattel, Kal Penn, Kenan & Kel’s Kel Mitchell, Mad TV’s Will Sasso, Friday After Next’s Maz Jobrani, Wet Hot American Summer’s Michael Ian Black and New Girl’s Esther Povitsky as well as comedy DJ Douggpound and Lyle Drescher’s Therapy Gecko.

It is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Shareability with Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels from Kreativ Inc. serving as executive producers.

“Reddit users contribute more than 110k original artworks on the platform every month and r/photoshop battles is one of our most vibrant examples of a community coming together to create and collaborate over a shared passion, which is what our platform is all about”, said Reddit Chief Marketing Officer, Roxy Young. “PsBattles Live is not only a celebration of one of our most beloved Reddit communities, it is the latest immersive experience from our longstanding partners at Adobe, and I am so excited to watch the production come to life over what will no doubt be five days of laughter, creativity, and good-hearted competition.”