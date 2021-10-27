‘Red Rocket’ Star Simon Rex Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed Simon Rex, who has a promising awards season ahead of him after his star-making role in Sean Baker’s acclaimed feature Red Rocket for A24 and FilmNation.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to a rapturous response, followed by the Telluride Film Festival and the Deauville American Film Festival, where it was recognized with the Jury Prize and the Critics Prize. It also is an official selection for the 2021 AFI Fest in November.

Rex, who was nominated for a Gotham Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Performance for his role, continues to be recognized throughout the current festival circuit. Critics have lauded Rex’s performance, with many considering this to be a breakthrough, career-defining moment for him. Red Rocket will debut theatrically December 3.

Rex is following that up with FilmNation’s Down Low alongside Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Judith Light and Audra McDonald. The script is co-written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher, and directed by Rightor Doyle. He will also be seen in Katie Aselton’s Mack & Rita opposite Diane Keaton and Taylour Paige.

Rex was first introduced to TV audiences as an MTV VJ and soon after expanded his repertoire with series regular roles with credits including Felicity, Jack and Jill and What I Like About You. Rex is also repped by Buchwald.