‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds Turn Theft To Art In Netflix Heist Comedy

It takes a thief, as the saying goes, to catch a thief, and the maxim is put on display in the new trailer for Red Notice, the upcoming Netflix film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice – the title refers to the global alert issued by Interpol – is a heist comedy in which an FBI profiler (Johnson) partners with the world’s greatest art thief (Reynolds) to catch the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot).

As Netflix describes, “The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.”

Johnson, Gadot and Reynolds are joined in the cast by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. The film is produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber’s Bad Version, Inc.

As Deadline first reported, Red Notice is arguably the biggest feature commitment by the streaming giant at $130M. Universal and Legendary originally landed the Johnson project in a multi-studio auction, with the star getting his $20M payday against breakeven gross, but after Uni ran the numbers, the project was deemed too expensive and Netflix took over. Instead of breakeven gross against upfront salaries, Netflix pays upfront salaries and buys out backend.

Red Notice will arrive in select theaters Nov. 5, and on Netflix Nov. 12.

Check out the new trailer above.