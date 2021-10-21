‘Survivor & ‘Chicago Fire’ Lead Wednesday Ratings; Newbies ‘Alter Ego’ & ‘The Wonder Years’ See Lowest Viewership Since Premieres

CBS and NBC reigned supreme Wednesday in primetime as Survivor and Chicago Fire led the charge.

Survivor returned to CBS to take the top ratings spot, earning a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic and 5.41 million viewers, per Nielsen fast affiliates. The competition series jumped by two tenths in the demo rating and was steady in viewers from last week’s episode. In the same hour, Fox’s The Masked Singer (0.9, 4.22M), which topped last week’s demo, also was stable. Survivor also bested Chicago Med, The Goldbergs and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in the 8 p.m. hour.

Chicago Fire (0.7, 7.13M) rovided NBC with a nice bump in the 9 p.m. hour, taking the most viewers of any program last night with a major cast departure. The drama was in line viewers-wise with its performance last week (0.8, 7.10M). Following Fire in the same hour was The Conners (0.6, 3.40M) on ABC and CBS’ Tough As Nails (0.4, 2.92M).

Also in the 9 p.m. hour was Fox’s Alter Ego (0.4, 2.15M), which struggled to bring in the demo and viewership of The Masked Singer ahead of it. The newbie singing competition reached its lowest viewership after a steady decline from its premiere in September (0.6, 2.85M). Also facing the same trend is ABC’s The Wonder Years, which has dropped decently from last week (0.5, 2.63M). The reboot fell one tenth in demo rating and 23% in viewers from the previous installment.

From its premiere, Alter Ego dropped two tenths in demo and 24% in viewership. The Wonder Years saw a bigger audience dip since its opener, falling three tenths in demo rating and 34% in viewership.

ABC’s highest-rated and most-watched program of the evening was The Goldbergs (0.5, 2.82M), down from last week. The CW’s Wednesday evening peaked with Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 540,000). Batwoman (0.1, 490K) also returned, amid controversy from former star Ruby Rose.