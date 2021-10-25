NBC ‘SNF’ Colts-49ers Coverage Slips In Demo & Viewership But Tops Sunday; ‘The Equalizer’ Rises

In a rerun-filled Sunday primetime, NBC’s coverage of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers unsurprisingly topped the evening in both demo rating and viewership. Earning a 3.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 11.77 million viewers, per fast nationals, Sunday’s game saw the Colts win with a 12 point lead against the NorCal team. Numbers are set to rise pending adjustment, as is the case with most live events.

Like the following week’s coverage of NFL Football, NBC saw a slip from its previous Sunday programming (3.6, 13.12M) in unadjusted stats. The game, which was far from the milestone-making Buccaneers-Patriots showdown earlier this month, marks NBC’s lowest Sunday in four weeks.

CBS once again took the most viewers and highest ratings among the non-sports shows, but the competition wasn’t all that stiff considering a full slate of reruns on ABC. 60 Minutes (1.4, 10.07M) returned as the highest-rated and most-watched program of non-sports programming. CBS also saw The Equalizer (0.8, 7.49M) rise in viewers from previous weeks. New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 5.57M) and Seal Team (0.4, 3.57M) closed off CBS’ evening.

Among the new episodes of its animated series, Fox peaked with The Simpsons (0.6, 1.71M), which rose from the previous week. A new Legends of the Hidden Temple was CW’s best-performing program of Sunday primetime (0.1, .34M) though not by a large margin.