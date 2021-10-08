Skip to main content
Ralph Fiennes To Play NYC Power Broker Robert Moses In London World Premiere Of David Hare’s ‘Straight Line Crazy’

Ralph Fiennes will lead the cast as New York City power broker Robert Moses in the world premiere of David Hare’s Straight Line Crazy at London’s The Bridge theater this spring. Nicholas Hytner will directed.

Straight Line Crazy, beginning performances March 16, 2022, opening March 23 and running through June 18, will reunite Fiennes, Hare and Hytner following their 2020 collaboration on The Bridge’s Beat the Devil.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Described as “an account of the life of a man whose iron will exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction,” Straight Line Crazy tells the story of Moses, who for forty years was the most powerful man in New York, creating new parks, new bridges and 627 miles of expressway until grass roots campaigns in the 1950s began to organize against his ideas of what a city should be.

Fiennes was last on stage in Beat the Devil, with other theater credits including The Four Quartets, King Lear, Hamlet, Ivanov, God of Carnage and Faith Healer, among many others. His forthcoming films include The King’s Man, The Dig, The Forgiven and No Time To Die.

 

