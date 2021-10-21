Radu Jude’s Berlin Golden Bear Winner ‘Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn’ Selected By Romania For International Oscar Race

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, which scooped this year’s Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival, has been selected by Romania as its entry for the 2022 International Oscar race.

This is director Radu Jude’s third time representing his country after I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians and Aferim!, neither of which secured nominations. Romania was, however, nominated last year for Alexander Nanau’s Collective.

Magnolia Pictures will release Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn in the U.S. on November 19. This is the company’s third year in a row releasing Romania’s entry to the Academy.

Filmed entirely during Bucharest’s lockdown, Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn follows a high school teacher (Katia Pascariu) struggling with the fallout of her sex tape leaking online.