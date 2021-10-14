Rachel Weisz To Star in Legendary’s Adaptation of ‘Seance on a Wet Afternoon’, Tomas Alfredson To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Weisz is set star and produce Legendary’s adaptation of acclaimed suspense novel Seance on a Wet Afternoon with Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy helmer Tomas Alfredson to direct. Alfredson comes aboard the project replacing Harry Bradbeer, who will remain on as an executive producer as he recently returned to direct Legendary’s Enola Holmes sequel after the success of the first film. BAFTA and Tony-winner Jack Thorne wrote the draft, from a story by himself and Bradbeer.

Based on Mark McShane’s acclaimed 1961 suspense novel of the same name, the story follows a self-proclaimed psychic medium who convinces her husband to kidnap a child so she can help the police solve the crime and achieve renown for her abilities. When her true intentions come to light, however, her husband realizes the plan threatens to consume them both. The novel was previously adapted as a film in 1964 starring Richard Attenborough and Kim Stanley. Stanley was nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award, and each earned BAFTA nominations for their performances.

Robyn Slovo will also produce, alongside Legendary, Emma Forbes, and Michael Attenborough. Weisz’s producing partner Polly Stokes will executive produce via Weisz’s Apetite Pictures. Thorne is also an executive producer.

Best known for her Oscar-nominated roles in The Favourite and The Constant Gardner (which won her an Academy Award), Weisz is coming off her first trip to the MCU in Marvel’s Black Widow. She is currently starring in and producing Amazon’s limited series adaptation of Dead Ringers, a gender-swapped reimagining of the 1988 David Cronenberg film.

Alfredson breakout Swedish feature, Let the Right One In, has become a cult classic, winning a Tribeca Jury Award when it first bowed and has since been spun-off into a domestic remake and an upcoming Starz! series starring Demian Bichir. For his work on Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, he earned rave reviews, leading to a BAFTA win.

