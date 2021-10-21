Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh McKenna Reunite For ‘Badass (And Her Sister)’ Comedy In Works At Hulu With Bloom Starring

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are reteaming for Badass (And Her Sister), a new comedy project for Hulu and ABC Signature, where Brosh McKenna is under a deal. Like with the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom and Brosh McKenna co-wrote and executive produce Badass. Bloom again is starring — times two this time.

Badass (And Her Sister), which is now in development, revolves around an impossibly badass spy (Bloom) who tires of her life of sexy espionage and goes to live with her pushover twin sister (also played by Bloom) and, together, they learn what it means to actually be badass.

In addition to writing and executive producing, Bloom and Brosh McKenna also serve as co-showrunners.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Bloom is best known as the co-creator, with Brosh McKenna, and star of CW’s comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend which aired for four seasons from 2015-2019. Bloom was recently announced as the female lead in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. Her book, I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are was released by Grand Central Publishing in 2020. Bloom is repped by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels.

Brosh McKenna is currently directing her first feature film, Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for Netflix, along with developing other projects under her Lean Machine banner at ABC Signature. Brosh McKenna is known for her 2006 adaptation of the popular novel The Devil Wears Prada and for co-creating the Emmy-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with Bloom, on which Brosh McKennna served as showrunner and directed the finale episodes of all four seasons. Her other feature writing credits include 27 Dresses, Morning Glory and We Bought a Zoo. Brosh McKenna is repped by CAA and Ken Richman at HJTH.