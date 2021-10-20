‘Reasonable Doubt’ Creator Raamla Mohamed Extends Overall Deal With ABC Signature

EXCLUSIVE: Writer Raamla Mohamed is staying in business with ABC Signature with a multi-year extension of her overall deal. The extension comes on the heels of Mohamed’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt getting a series order by Onyx Collective to stream on Hulu. Mohamed signed her first overall with the Studio, a part of Disney Television Studios, in 2018, and has been in the Disney family since 2009.

“Raamla has a long history with ABC Signature and she’s lent her considerable talents to many of our biggest hits, from Grey’s and Scandal to Little Fires Everywhere,” said ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis. “Now she has a fantastic new series in Reasonable Doubt, and we consider ourselves lucky to be the studio this incredible writer continues to call home.”

Onyx Collective ordered her legal drama Reasonable Doubt in September to stream on Hulu. The ten-episode series, starring Emayatzy Corinealdi, is being produced by ABC Signature, Larry Wilmore, and Kerry Washington, who is directing the pilot.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Mohamed graduated from Columbia University and, after a brief stint working for an off-Broadway theater in New York, she went on to receive her MFA in Writing for Film and Television at USC. She then went on to become a fellow in the Disney/ABC Writing Program. As a writer on the show Scandal, Mohamed penned eleven episodes for the series, including the seventh-season crossover episode with How To Get Away with Murder. She was a Writer/Co-Executive Producer on the Emmy-nominated Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu. Her other projects include a romantic comedy feature for Universal Pictures with Malcolm Lee, and a comedy feature for Amblin with Tiffany Haddish.

Mohamed is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.