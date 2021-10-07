‘Prophet’: Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Studio 8 Superhero Pic From Director Sam Hargrave

Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Brokeback Mountain) is now attached to star in Prophet, a Studio 8 superhero pic to be directed by Extraction‘s Sam Hargrave.

The film based on the Image comic book from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is intended to launch a new franchise. It will center on John Prophet (Gyllenhaal), a man who gains superhuman strength after being conscripted by the Germans and subjected to scientific experiments during WWII.

Marc Guggenheim (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow) is penning the comic book adaptation, which Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov and John Graham will produce with Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh, Rob Liefield, and Brooklyn Weaver.

“It’s been a goal of ours to work with Jake and Sam for quite some time, so we’re very excited to finally be collaborating with them on this unique, action-packed genre film,” said Robinov, who serves as Studio 8’s CEO. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they envision for bringing this story to life – a story we’re sure will stand out in the comic book world as a powerful, emotionally charged and visually distinctive film.”

Prophet joins a slate of upcoming projects at Studio 8 that includes Roberto Rodriguez’ detective pic Hypnotic, starring Ben Affleck, which is currently in production; futuristic thriller Mind Fall; and a remake of silent classic Nosferatu (1922) to be financed by Focus and New Regency. The company is also in development on Adulting, a comedy recently acquired by Sony, and a feature adaptation of Black Mask comic series, Black, for Warner Bros., among other projects.

Askarieh’s Prime Universe is prepping Just Cause, a pic based on the video game franchise of the same name, which is set up at Constantin Film.

Gyllenhaal will next appear alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Michael Bay’s crime drama Ambulance, among numerous other projects. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in The Guilty, a thriller helmed by Antoine Fuqua for Netflix.

News of Hargrave’s attachment to Prophet follows the announcement that he will return, along with Chris Hemsworth, for Netflix and AGBO’s sequel, Extraction 2.

Gyllenhaal is represented by WME and attorney Carlos Goodman. Hargrave is repped by WME and Goodman Genow Schenkman.