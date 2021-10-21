‘Power Rangers’ Series Moves To Netflix As Streamer Nabs Exclusive Rights To ‘Dino Fury’ Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: The venerable Power Rangers TV series is on the move. Netflix will be the exclusive U.S. home for the upcoming second season of Power Rangers Dino Fury — Power Rangers‘ 29th season overall — which will debut on the streamer in spring 2022. Netflix has licensed the series from Entertainment One and Hasbro.

Power Rangers, based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise Super Sentai, has only had a handful of U.S. TV homes since its 1993 launch by Saban Entertainment. It started on Fox Kids, transitioning to ABC/Disney following the company’s acquisition of Fox Family and moving to Nickelodeon in 2011 where it had been since.

Power Rangers Dino Fury already is available on Netflix — Season 1 of the show has been streaming on the platform following the episodes’ premiere on Nickelodeon in a second window deal.

Additionally, the franchise’s library was on Netflix for years until most of it left the streamer in February. In addition to Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1, also currently available on Netflix are Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Seasons 1 (1993), 2 (1994) and 3 (1995); Ninja Steel Seasons 1 (2017) and 2 (2018); as well as Beast Morphers Seasons 1 (2019) and 2 (2020).

The new season of Power Rangers Dino Fury will feature new characters, new weapons, new Zords (with unique Megazord combinations) and new vehicles including the Dino Fury Cycle and a T-rex-inspired motorcycle with blasters. Returning are the Dino Fury Power Rangers from Season 1: Zayto (Red Ranger), Ollie (Blue Ranger), Izzy (Green Ranger), Javi (Black Ranger), Amelia (Pink Ranger) and the newest recruit, Aiyon (Gold Ranger).

The series will pick up right where Season 1 left off, with the fate of Void Knight and Santaura revealed. Evil forces and influential villains will continue to disrupt the Dino Fury Rangers. Season 2 will also see Zayto and Aiyon discovering more about Rafkon, their home planet, the development of new and existing relationships, and the introduction of never-before-seen characters. Fans can also look forward to the reveals of new power-ups, including new Dino Boost Keys.

Power Rangers joins other popular licensed children’s series on Netflix including Pokemon, CoCoMelon, My Little Pony, Boss Baby, Sonic Prime and Transformers which have spawned spinoffs and expansions exclusively on Netflix.