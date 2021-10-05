‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: KJ Smith Joins Prequel Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Sistas’ KJ Smith is set to join Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan in a major recurring role.

From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Smith will play Palomar. One of Famous’s new neighbors, Palomar is a young mom who’s frequently mistaken for her daughter, Corinne’s, older sister. Any responsible parent wouldn’t let their daughter within a mile of Kanan, Famous, and their friends, but Palomar is not that parent.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Kemp through her company End of Episode and Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Penn is the creator/showrunner of Raising Kanan. Also executive producing are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.

Smith is known for her series regular roles on BET’s Tyler Perry’s Sistas, which is currently airing its third season, and BET+’s The Family Business. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency.