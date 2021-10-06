‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Larenz Tate Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

Larenz Tate, who recurred in Season 1 of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season of the spinoff series. Tate, an original cast member on the mothership series Power, portrays New York City Councilman Rashad Tate.

With the loss of the New York gubernatorial race still fresh, Tate’s Rashad refuses to feel sorry for himself. Some guidance from his brother pushes Tate to stop waiting for something to happen and use his influence to take action – leading him to unexpected places. After sampling a taste of power, Tate won’t be satisfied until he has the full meal, but he’ll have to decide what he’s willing to sacrifice for his seat at the table.

He joins previously announced cast Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri and Paton Ashbrook.

The first spinoff series in the expanded Power Universe franchise is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, alongside Mark Canton. Kemp also serves as series creator and showrunner. Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce along with Brett Mahoney and Danielle De Jesus. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

Season 2 premieres November 21 on Starz.