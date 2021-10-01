‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Frank Whaley Joins Season 2 Of Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Whaley has joined the season two cast of Starz’s flagship drama series Power Book II: Ghost in a heavily recurring role.

The first season of Power Book II: Ghost picked up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power, with Tariq St. Patrick grappling with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that’s been at it far longer than him.

Whaley will play Lucas.

The first spinoff series in the expanded Power Universe franchise is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, alongside Mark Canton. Kemp also serves as series creator and showrunner. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

Whaley is best known for his work in features such as Pulp Fiction, Field of Dreams, Swimming With Sharks, The Doors, Broken Arrow and Born on The Fourth of July, among others. He most recently appeared alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the crime drama Hustlers. His television credits include recurring roles in Marvel’s Luke Cage, Ray Donovan, Bull, and Under the Dome. He most recently recurred opposite Peter Sarsgaard in the CBS All Access procedural drama Interrogation. Whaley is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Karen Forman Management.