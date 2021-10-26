Plimsoll Productions: ‘Hostile Planet’ Producer Boosts Sales By 65% In Pandemic-Impacted Year

EXCLUSIVE: Hostile Planet producer Plimsoll Productions has posted a 65% increase in sales to almost $70M (£50M) over the past year, defying the impact of the pandemic in the natural history space.

Deadline understands the firm’s EBITDA has also nearly doubled to around the $14M (£10M) for the year to 31 August 2021.

Bristol-based Plimsoll was acquired by UK private equity firm LDC in 2019 in a deal that valued the producer at around $110M (£80M).

As production in the booming natural history space was hit by the financial and logistical impacts of Covid-19, Plimsoll saw the likes of Apple TV+’s Tiny World and ABC’s Women of 9/11 released, while tying with ITV on the UK network’s return to natural history.

Grant Mansfield’s outfit also acquired Andrea Jackson’s distributor Magnify Media.

The company therefore posted a sales increase of around 65% to almost hit the $70M (£50M) mark, according to LDC.

Mansfield said the news is “testament to [the team’s] skills and long-term commitment that our projects continue to have a real impact.”

“It’s never been more important to champion the natural world, and it’s our mission to produce powerful storytelling and to reach as wide an audience as possible,” he added.

The next 12 months will be spent expanding Plimsoll’s premium factual and drama offering, according to the company.