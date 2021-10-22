Peter Scolari Remembered: ‘Newhart’s Julia Duffy, ‘Hairspray’s Harvey Fierstein Among Those Paying Tribute

Refresh for updates… “No better partner,” writes Julia Duffy, simply and poignantly, about her Newhart co-star Peter Scolari, who died today of cancer at age 66. Duffy posted a photo of the two doing the tango in an episode of the sitcom.

Duffy was among Scolari’s colleagues paying tribute to the actor today, with Harvey Fierstein, who co-starred with Scolari on Broadway in Hairspray, noting, “There wasn’t a sweeter man on the planet.”

In a series of tweets, Robert King, the co-creator and executive producer of CBS’ Evil, on which Scolari starred as Bishop Thomas Marx, remembered the actor as “a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set.”

“To watch Peter Scolari’s dailies was a thrill because he always found new ways to go,” King writes. (See all the tweets below.) “He molded the highs and lows of a scene, but always looking for the comic spin, and he’d massage a phrase with each take until he could hear the laughter in his head. This is a real loss.”

Jackie Hoffman, who appeared both onstage and screen with Scolari – including an episode of HBO’s Girls – remembers him as “a sweet funny cool dude.” She adds, “I hope you get gigs wherever you are.”

To watch Peter Scolari’s dailies was a thrill because he always found new ways to go. He molded the highs and lows of a scene, but always looking for the comic spin, and he’d massage a phrase with each take until he could hear the laughter in his head. This is a real loss. pic.twitter.com/7AaERU2Rup — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

It always felt like Peter Scolari found new ways to wear the priest wardrobe for comic effect. He knew his role was essentially funny, even though he often played straight man to something absurd said by another character. But he knew the laugh was in the reaction not the action. pic.twitter.com/8nraMMotyp — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set. This feels like a very depressing day. Writing about him makes it a bit easier, but not really. pic.twitter.com/aKsW9uG5no — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

Amen. #PeterScolari was a prince among men. Insanely talented and more generous than you can imagine. Dear lord. My heart breaks for his family. https://t.co/vUhs1pbEur — Matt Walton (@themattwalton) October 22, 2021

Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter.https://t.co/1TPjakwLT3 — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 22, 2021

#RIP dear Peter Scolari. I was lucky enough to work with you and learn from you onstage and screen. A sweet funny cool dude. I hope you get gigs wherever you are — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) October 22, 2021

#PeterScolari was so great and so funny on "Bosom Buddies," "Girls," and more. RIP. https://t.co/H4HDyOHRfL — Eric Tuchman (@erictuchman) October 22, 2021