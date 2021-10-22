Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Fox ‘TNF’ Broncos-Browns Game Takes Thursday Ratings & Viewership; ‘Young Sheldon’ Leads Non-Sports Audience

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Prop Gun On 'Rust' Set Kills DP Halyna Hutchins: "There Are No Words"
Read the full story

Peter Scolari Remembered: ‘Newhart’s Julia Duffy, ‘Hairspray’s Harvey Fierstein Among Those Paying Tribute

AP

Refresh for updates… “No better partner,” writes Julia Duffy, simply and poignantly, about her Newhart co-star Peter Scolari, who died today of cancer at age 66. Duffy posted a photo of the two doing the tango in an episode of the sitcom.

Duffy was among Scolari’s colleagues paying tribute to the actor today, with Harvey Fierstein, who co-starred with Scolari on Broadway in Hairspray, noting, “There wasn’t a sweeter man on the planet.”

In a series of tweets, Robert King, the co-creator and executive producer of CBS’ Evil, on which Scolari starred as Bishop Thomas Marx, remembered the actor as “a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set.”

“To watch Peter Scolari’s dailies was a thrill because he always found new ways to go,” King writes. (See all the tweets below.) “He molded the highs and lows of a scene, but always looking for the comic spin, and he’d massage a phrase with each take until he could hear the laughter in his head. This is a real loss.”

Related Story

Peter Scolari Dies: Emmy-Winning 'Bosom Buddies', 'Newhart', 'Girls' Actor Was 66

Jackie Hoffman, who appeared both onstage and screen with Scolari – including an episode of HBO’s Girls – remembers him as “a sweet funny cool dude.” She adds, “I hope you get gigs wherever you are.”

Deadline will update this post as additional remembrances arrive…

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad