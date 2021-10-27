Peter Facinelli To Topline Survival Drama ‘On Fire’

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Facinelli (13 Minutes, Nurse Jackie) has signed on to star in On Fire, a survival drama from director Nick Lyon, Lone Star Storytellers and Media Group LLC.

The film centers on a family man, his pregnant wife and son who live in a trailer home in the woods of Northern California and are suddenly confronted by a wildfire. When it reaches the family’s home, survival becomes the main objective.

Facinelli will play Dave Laughlin, a humble man who is a great husband, father, and son, and must do everything he can to protect his family.

Lyon and Ron Peer wrote the film, which is being produced by Obake Sakka, with Simon Crowe, Suzanne Weinert, Matthew Joynes, and Beth Bruce on board as executive producers.

It’s currently in production in Austin, TX and will be distributed by SC Films.

Facinelli will next be seen in 13 Minutes, a disaster pic hitting theaters on Friday. He’s also appeared on the film side in The Scorpion King and all five installments of Summit Entertainment’s Twilight Saga, among other titles. The actor was a series regular in NBC’s American Odyssey and Showtime’s Nurse Jackie, recurring on S.W.A.T., Supergirl, Glee, Damages, Six Feet Under and more.

He previously wrote and directed The Vanished, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and also produced upcoming Zachary Levi starrer Unbreakable Boy, optioning the book by Scott Michael LeRette and Susy Flory and bringing it to Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate.

Facinelli is represented by Mainstay Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency, and attorney Barry Littman of Hansen Jacobson.