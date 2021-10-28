Penélope Cruz Drama ‘On The Fringe’ Underway In Madrid For Morena Films; Amazon Prime Joins In Spain — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has begun on Penélope Cruz drama On The Fringe (En Los Márgenes), directed by Juna Diego Botto, and written by Botto and Olga Rodríguez.

Currently filming on location in Madrid, the Spanish-language film stars an ensemble cast which includes Oscar winner Cruz (Pain and Glory), Luis Tosar (Miami Vice), Aixa Villagrán (Loco Por Ella), Adelfa Calvo (Madres Paralelas), Nur Levi (Hablar) and Christian Checa. Above is a first look at director Botto, Cruz and Tosar on set.

Told over the course of one day, the movie will follow interweaving stories, including that of a woman (Cruz) who has 24 hours to prevent herself and her family being evicted from their home by a bank intent on repossessing it. Cell 211 star Tosar will play a passionate lawyer and activist.

The film is a Spanish-Belgian co-production and is produced by Cruz and Álvaro Longoria for Morena Films. The duo recently teamed up on Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes title Everybody Knows. Co-producers are Amazon Prime Video and RTVE with the support of Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Spanish distribution will be handled by Squirrel Media’s film distribution arm, Vértice Cine, which will release theatrically. Amazon Prime has first window rights in Spain after the theatrical bow.

Bankside Films is handling international sales rights, with Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films serving as executive producers. Bankside will continue to sell the film at next week’s virtual AFM.

The film marks actor Juan Diego Botto’s directorial debut after recent performances in movies including The Suicide Squad and Netflix series White Lines.