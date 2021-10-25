Peacock Orders ‘The Missing’ Crime Drama Series From David E. Kelley

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to The Missing, an eight-episode crime drama series based on Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani’s international bestselling novel The Missing File, from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

Written by Kelley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, The Missing tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Kelly’s producing partner Matthew Tinker also executive produces with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv and Mishani. The Missing is produced by Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.