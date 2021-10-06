Peacock Bolsters Kids Slate With Preschool Series ‘The Makery’ & ‘Babble Bop!’

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is ramping up its original kids slate with series orders for two preschool series.

The NBCUniversal streamer has ordered make-and-do series The Makery and musical dance jamboree series Babble Bop!

The Makery, which will consist of 25 x 15-minute episodes, educates kids through play and inspires them to explore their imagination and creativity. Each themed episode inspires our host to take our viewers on an arty adventure to make, bake and create. Ideas are exciting yet simple enough to get every age to engage such as scribbling in a sketchpad or concocting tasty treats in the kitchen.

The Makery is a co-production with sister Comcast-owned UK network Sky Kids and comes on the back on their partnership for musical family comedy Take Note. It is produced by Terrific Television with Richard Hunt as series producer for Terrific Television alongside Nic Ayling and Driana Jones as executive producers. Ian France serves as executive producer for Sky Kids.

Meanwhile, Babble Bop! is a musical dance jamboree series for preschoolers comprised of 72 two-and-a-half-minute original and nursery rhyme songs, delivered in half-hour themed blocks.

The series, which will launch in December, will use classic nursery rhymes and original songs to encourage foot-tapping, hand-clapping and baby-bottom wiggling for the pre-k set. It will follow Lily, Hugo, Miguel, Izzie and Sam as they sing along.

Babble Bop! was produced at Dark Slope Studios motion tracking stage facility. Dan Fill and Raja Khanna serve as the executive producers and Christine Thompson as producer. The series was written by Katherine Standford and directed by Luke Jurevicius and Tim D.P. Thompson.