‘Peacemaker’ First Clip: John Cena & His Pet Eagle Star In DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spin-Off

WarnerMedia has released a first teaser for Peacemaker, the superhero series starring John Cena as the titular crime fighter. Watch it below.

The James Gunn-created show is a spin-off from The Suicide Squad and marks the first series in the DC Extended Universe.

Cena reprises his role from the 2021 movie as a merciless killer who believes in achieving peace at any cost. Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji also star

Peacemaker will debut on HBO Max in January 2022. The footage was unveiled as part of today’s HBO Max European launch event.