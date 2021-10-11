Paul Bettany To Star In ‘Harvest Moon’ For Miramax; Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen And Cary Elwes Also On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany is set to star in the Miramax dramedy Harvest Moon from a script he co-wrote with Dana Brown. Mark Waters is on board to direct with Miramax producing. Bettany will star alongside Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make Harvest Moon,” Bettany said. “The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we’re off to shoot with an incredible creative team led by Mark Waters. It’s all a bit of a dream. I’m very excited.”

The film revolves around a young boy who sees an opportunity to reunite his separated parents while the pandemic shuts down the world. Bettany, Brown and Waters will produce along with Bill Block and Jessica Tuschinsky.

“This heartwarming film reimagines complicated, but comical family relations under the unique challenges presented by the pandemic,” Block said. “We’re thrilled to be working again within the Miramax family having Paul, who brought his magic to “Uncle Frank,” and Mark, whose latest film “He’s All That,” a modern-day twist on the 90’s classic, climbed to Netflix’s number one spot in multiple countries.”

Bettany is coming off his Emmy-nominated performance in Marvel’s WandaVision reprising his role of Vision that he made famous in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also recently starred in the Amazon dramedy Uncle Frank. He is repped by UTA and Affirmative Entertainment.