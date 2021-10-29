‘Partner Track’: Desmond Chiam And Tehmina Sunny Join Netflix Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Tehmina Sunny (Chicago Med) have signed on for recurring roles in Partner Track, the Netflix drama series from creator Georgia Lee based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel.

They join a cast led by Arden Cho that also features Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps and Matthew Rauch.

In Partner Track, idealistic young lawyer Ingrid Yun (Cho) struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm.

Chiam will play Zi-Xin “Z” Min, a handsome idealist with a strong sense of right and wrong. His steadfast commitment to the environment might seem overzealous to some, but to Z, integrity is everything. His priorities bring him head-to-head with Ingrid as her client courts his family’s energy company.

Sunny will portray Victoria St. Clair, a British hotelier who’s as rich as she is glamorous. Sexy, sophisticated and shrewd, Victoria is one of the law firm’s biggest clients and is used to getting what she wants.

Netflix gave the series produced by Jax Media a 10-episode order in September. It’s in production in New York. Lee and Sarah Goldfinger serve as co-showrunners and exec produce with Kim Shumway, Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, and Kristen Campo.

Chiam recently portrayed Flag Smasher Dovich in Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The actor also has starred on the TV side in ABC’s Reef Break; MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles; and Now Apocalypse, the Starz comedy created by Gregg Araki. He next appears in With Love, the romantic comedy series that Gloria Calderón Kellett created for Amazon, and Adele Lim’s untitled Lionsgate comedy, among other projects.

Sunny recently has recurred on NBC’s Chicago Med and The CW’s Pandora. The actress also has appeared on the TV side in Training Day, Extant, CSI: Cyber, Battle Creek, 24, The Following, NCIS, Mistresses, Californication, Heroes and more. She’s also featured in Ben Affleck’s Best Picture winner Argo and Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-nominated Children of Men, among other films.

Chiam is represented by Gersh, Active Artists Management in Australia, the Rosenzweig Group and attorney Jonathan Shikora. Sunny is repped by APA and Identity Agency Group.