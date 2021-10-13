Pantaya Inks Development Deal With Fabula And Fremantle

EXCLUSIVE: Pantaya has signed a deal with Fremantle and Fabula to develop a slate of eight new series. The agreement folds into Pantaya’s plans of aggressively ramping up production capacity of original content for the service.

The companies recently collaborated on the Spanish language series Señorita 89 slated as marquee properties in early 2022 and El Refugio which recently wrapped production.

“We are delighted to continue working with our friends at Fremantle and Fabula after two successful productions,” said Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantaya, in a statement. “Señorita 89 and El Refugio are unique and exciting premium series that are exceptionally well made. We’re excited for our subscribers to be able to watch the series soon and for new viewers to discover this high-end content on the Pantaya platform. We’re eager to expand this partnership and create even more exceptional projects that audiences will love.”

Added Ángela Poblete, Head of Regional Television at Fabula, “We’ve been working with Pantaya for two years on an alliance full of wonderful experiences. We’re thrilled about their respect for creative freedom and the trust they’ve put in our work. The result is this alliance which will bring new and exciting content for sure.”

Señorita 89 is written and directed by Lucia Puenzo and an ensemble cast which includes Ilse Salas, Juan Manuel Bernal, Ximena Romo, Natasha Dupeyron, Bárbara López, Luis Ernesto Franco, Edwarda Gurrola, and Ianis Guerrero.

The series is executive produced by Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín, Angela Poblete and Mariane Hartard at Fabula with Christian Vesper from Fremantle. Pantaya holds the rights to the series in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and Starzplay will stream it in Latin America and Spain.

El Refugio is a Spanish-language co-production between Starzplay, Pantaya, Fremantle, and Fabula. It stars Alberto Guerra, Ana Claudia Talancón, and Zuria Vega; and directed by Pablo Fendrik. The series recently wrapped principal photography after 10 weeks of filming in rural areas around Santiago de Chile.