PaleyFest NY Unveils Line-Up: ‘Succession’, ‘You’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ & Chuck Lorre Tribute Among Highlights

Casts and creative teams from Succession, You, SEAL Team, Gossip Girl, and Fear the Walking Dead are among the panels set for this year’s PaleyFest NY, the The Paley Center for Media’s annual fall festival.

Other highlights this year: A “Salute to Chuck Lorre & His CBS Comedy All-Stars,” and a special conversation celebrating New Amsterdam featuring the cast and guests from the World Health Organization.

“When the World Health Organization reached out to us at New Amsterdam, we thought we were being punked,” said David Schulner, Creator, Executive Producer, and Showrunner, and Peter Horton, Executive Producer. “We’re a TV show about fake doctors and they’re… the W.H.O.! After they assured us that they wanted to commend us on the work we do, we knew the Paley Center was the place to make it happen. We couldn’t be happier to be back at Paley where it all began for us,”

The talent lineup this year includes, among others, Jordan Alexander, Freema Agyeman, Penn Badgley, David Boreanaz, Keith Carradine, Brian Cox, Thomas Doherty, Ryan Eggold, Billy Gardell, Chuck Lorre, and Victoria Pedretti.

Programs can be viewed on the Paley Center’s YouTube Channel on Friday, October 15 at 10 am ET. Citi cardmembers and Paley Center Members receive early access on Tuesday, October 12 at 10 am ET to the entire lineup of panel discussions.

Here is the roster of 2021 PaleyFest NY events:

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Operating Officer, The Walking Dead Universe; Andrew Chambliss, Showrunner & Executive Producer; Aisha Tyler, Director; Lennie James, “Morgan Jones”; Jenna Elfman, “June Dorie”; Alexa Nisenson, “Charlie”; Karen David, “Grace”; Colby Hollman, “Wes”; and Keith Carradine, “John Dorrie, Sr.”

Moderator: Emily Aslanian, TV Guide Magazine & TV Insider

CBS /Paramount+’s SEAL Team

David Boreanaz, “Jason Hayes” and Executive Producer; Max Thieriot, “Clay Spenser”; Neil Brown Jr., “Ray Perry”; AJ Buckley, “Sonny Quinn”; Toni Trucks, “Lisa Davis”; Spencer Hudnut, Showrunner/Executive Producer; Chris Chulack, Executive Producer; Tyler Grey, Producer and “Trent Sawyer”; Justin Melnick, “Brock Reynolds”; Mark Owen, Executive Producer

Moderator: Kate Hahn, TV Guide Magazine

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl

Jordan Alexander, “Julien Calloway”; Eli Brown, “Otto “Obie” Bergmann”; Thomas Doherty, “Max Wolf”; Zion Moreno, “Luna La”; Savannah Lee Smith, “Monet De Haan”; Evan Mock, “Akeno “Aki” Menzies”; Joshua Safran, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Moderator: Damian Holbrook, TV Guide Magazine

HBO’s Succession

Jesse Armstrong, Creator/Showrunner; Brian Cox, “Logan Roy”; Sarah Snook,”Siobhan Roy”; Alan Ruck, “Connor Roy”; Nicholas Braun, “Greg Hirsch”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Gerri Kellman”

Moderator: Jazz Tangcay, Variety

NBC’s New Amsterdam

David Schulner, Creator, Executive Producer, & Showrunner; Peter Horton, Executive Producer; Ryan Eggold, “Dr. Max Goodwin”; Janet Montgomery, “Dr. Lauren Bloom”; Freema Agyeman, “Dr. Helen Sharpe”; Jocko Sims, “Dr. Floyd Reynolds”; Christopher Bailey, Arts and Health Lead, World Health Organization; Maria Van Kerkhove, American Infectious Disease Epidemiologist

Moderator: Vlada Gelman, TV Line

Netflix’s You

Penn Badgley, “Joe Goldberg”; Victoria Pedretti, “Love Quinn-Goldberg”; Sera Gamble, Executive Producer, Showrunner & Writer

Moderator: Elaine Low, Business Insider

A Salute to Chuck Lorre & His Comedy All-Stars

Chuck Lorre; Billy Gardell, “Bob,” Bob Hearts Abishola; Folake Olowofoyeku, “Abishola,” Bob Hearts Abishola; Thomas Middleditch, “Drew,” B Positive; Annaleigh Ashford, “Gina,” B Positive; Iain Armitage, “Sheldon” Young Sheldon; Zoe Perry, “Mary,” Young Sheldon; Adhir Kalyan, “Al,” United States of Al; Parker Young, “Riley,” United States of Al

Moderator: Michael Schneider, Variety