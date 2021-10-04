Ozy Media Not Shutting But “Open For Business” Says Carlos Watson; Takes Dig At Sharon Osbourne

Embattled Ozy Media continues to make headlines as founder-CEO Carlo Watson told the Today show the company is not in fact shutting down as it had previously announced in the wake of a fast unfolding financial scandal.

Watson said he stayed quiet all last week as scandal engulfed Ozy because he’d gotten “some very bad advice from crisis communications folks.” He’s speaking out, “engaging” now and that included a pot shot at Sharon Osbourne, whom Watson had described as a friend and investor in Ozy Media. Osbourne denied both when asked by CNBC as the company imploded last week — and called Watson “insane.”

The two had a 2017 legal fight over Ozy Media’s Ozyfest festival’s alleged infringement on the Osbourne’s Ozzfest event name. She said Watson had offered them shares of his company to settle the lawsuit but that she declined.

Watson, however, insisted to Today that the settlement had indeed included handing Osbourne shares of Ozy Media. “And lets be really clear. I am not going to raise money by telling sophisticated people that Sharon Osborne is an investor. No smart person is going to say, ‘Oh great, you’ve got Sharon Osborne.'”

Watson said this morning that he had had no knowledge and was not a participant on a the now infamous conference call where his co-founder and Ozy COO Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive, triggering the scandal. The call was with bankers from Goldman Sachs, which was considered a $40 million investment in Ozy. Asked by NBC’s Craig Melvin. if he’d heard from the FBI or law enforcement, he said, “I definitely haven’t.”

“We’re going to open for business, so we’re making news today,” Watson said. “This is our Lazarus moment, if you will, this is our Tylenol moment. Last week was traumatic, it was difficult, heartbreaking in many ways. The reversal comes after Ozy Media announced Oct. 1 it was shutting down days after an explosive NYT report triggered a financial fraud investigation and increased scrutiny of the company’s business claims. Watson said that decision to shutter was reconsidered over the weekend.

“At the end of the week, we did suspend operations with a plan to wind down,” he said “And as we spent time over the weekend we talked to advertising partners, we talked to some of our readers, some of our viewers, our listeners, our investors… I think what we do with newsletters, what we do with TV shows, original TV shows, podcasts and more, I think has a place.”

The scandal was unveiled by NYT columnist Ben Smith last Monday who reported that Rao impersonated the YouTube executive on a Feb. 2 conference call. Posing as the executive, he asked via email to switch from a Zoom video call to a voice teleconference at the last minute. But the voice sounded odd and electronically altered, prompting a Goldman banker to follow up with that exec’s office directly. She discovered he was not on the call and had no knowledge of it. Days later Watson revealed that the voice had been Rao. The reason given was mental health issues.

Watson this morning called it “a tragic situation” but said “I am grateful, though, that Goldman didn’t invest, because that would have been the worst all.”

And he claimed that “several months later, to Goldman’s enormous credit, they stepped forward (in) a new advertising partnership with us, recognizing that the larger Ozy company does some pretty special things with premium content, forward looking content and really a diverse set of audiences.”

A top journalist Katty Kay quit, so did billionaire Marc Lasry, chairman of the board.

The notice of the shutdown late last week thanked staffers: “Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude, and who are wonderful colleagues. It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy’s doors.”

Watson tried to clarify another of the many conflicting accounts surrounding Ozy content — that it had planned a show, The Carlos Watson Show, to run on A&E in a partnership with the network. “Originally we did conceive of the show for A&E. We’d had a two year partnership with A&E… We talked to them about it. They moved too slowly on it. We notified them that we weren’t going to do it there but move it to YouTube. The gentleman you mentioned there, who was part of the story, knew we had moved it to YouTube and yet now comes forward and says ‘I didn’t know, I didn’t know.’ Of course he knew.”