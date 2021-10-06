‘Ozark’s Madison Thompson Inks With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Madison Thompson, known for her starring role in Netflix’s Ozark, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Thompson joined Emmy-winning Ozark in Season 3 in the role of Erin Pierce, the 17-year-old daughter of Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer). She will continue in the role in the upcoming fourth and final season.

Thompson also recently wrapped four months on The Young & the Restless in the role of Jordan, a worldly young woman. On the film side, she next stars opposite Sabrina Carpenter in Amazon and Temple Hill’s comedy thriller Emergency, directed by Carey Williams.

Thompson’s other previous credits include American Housewife, NCIS: New Orleans and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, among others.

Thompson continues to be repped by McCaffrey Talent Management and Atlanta Talent & Models.