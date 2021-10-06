×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Pro-Trump News Outlet One America News Mostly Funded By AT&T – Report

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

NBCUniversal & Ron Meyer Strike Big-Money Deal Over Executive's 2020 Ouster
Read the full story

‘Ozark’s Madison Thompson Inks With A3 Artists Agency

Courtesy of Nathan Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: Madison Thompson, known for her starring role in Netflix’s Ozark, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Thompson joined Emmy-winning Ozark in Season 3 in the role of Erin Pierce, the 17-year-old daughter of Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer). She will continue in the role in the upcoming fourth and final season.

Thompson also recently wrapped four months on The Young & the Restless in the role of Jordan, a worldly young woman. On the film side, she next stars opposite Sabrina Carpenter in Amazon and Temple Hill’s comedy thriller Emergency, directed by Carey Williams.

Thompson’s other previous credits include American Housewife, NCIS: New Orleans and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, among others.

Thompson continues to be repped by McCaffrey Talent Management and Atlanta Talent & Models.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad