Oscars: France Selects Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’ As International Feature Submission

Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Titane has been selected to represent France in the Best International Feature Film Oscar race. The country’s selection committee had shortlisted three titles as the potential submission, including Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner L’Evénement (Happening) and Cédric Jiminez’s Bac Nord (The Stronghold).

Titane is a bold choice for France, which often tends toward the more traditional in submitting films to the Academy Awards. The audacious film was released locally by Diaphana Distribution in July after making history as only the second film directed by a woman to win the top Cannes honor. It has sold over 300K tickets in its home country.

See the updated list of entries for the 2022 International Feature Oscar below.

The story follows a woman (Agathe Rouselle) who, after being injured in a car accident as a child, has a titanium plate installed in her head. It also involves a father who is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years. In its logline, the film has been billed as “Titane : A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys.” Deadline’s review called it a “fascinating, shock-driven genre picture.”

Neon has domestic on Titane and released earlier this month to the largest opening for a Palme d’Or winner in over 17 years and the largest French opening in North America in over 15 years.

Said Dominique Boutonnat, President of France’s National Cinema Center, “We are very proud that Titane, an exceptionally particular film, will fly the colors of France in the competition for the International Feature Oscar.”

Produced by Kazak productions and starring Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon, Titane is sold internationally by Wild Bunch.

