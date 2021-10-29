Martin McDonagh’s Next Film Sizzles At AFM; Christopher Walken, Oscar Isaac & Sam Rockwell Starring

EXCLUSIVE: This is turning into an AFM unlike any we can recall, with multiple prestige scripts in the offing in addition to the more traditional brawny fare.

A big one just got put in play this morning, and we hear there are already four offers for an untitled script that Oscar-winner Martin McDonagh has written to direct. He’s got Christopher Walken, Oscar Isaac and Sam Rockwell ready to star.

Plot details are being kept under lock and key right now but we hear that this is a killer script from a writer-director well known for his killer scripts. CAA and Range Media Partners are repping rights.

The package will reunite the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri writer-director with his Supporting Actor Oscar winner Sam Rockwell. And Walken, who starred with Rockwell in McDonagh’s Seven Psychopaths.

Isaac is coming off Warner Bros hit Dune, Venice Film Festival success The Card Counter, and HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage.

In Bruges director McDonagh is currently in production on Colin Farrell drama The Banshees of Inisherin, which is with Searchlight.

