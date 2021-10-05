‘One Of Us Is Lying’: Alimi Ballard Joins Peacock YA Drama Series

Alimi Ballard (Fast Five, Numb3rs) has been tapped for a heavily recurring role opposite Chibuikem Uche on YA mystery drama One Of Us Is Lying, Peacock’s series adaptation of Karen M. McManus’ novel.

Written by Erica Saleh and based on McManus’ novel, One Of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

Ballard will play Kevin Clay. An ex-athlete, he’s Cooper’s (Uche) intense but loving father/coach, who just wants for his son to become a baseball star and have a (much) better life than he ever did.

Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Uche, Jessica McLeod, Barrett Carnahan and Melissa Collazo lead the ensemble cast.

Ballard was last seen as Marcel Dumas on USA Network’s Queen of the South and as Dr. Robert Dubois on OWN’s Queen Sugar. He was a series regular on ABC’s The Catch and CBS’s Numb3rs. Other credits include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, NCIS, and features Fast Five, Men of Honor and Deep Impact, among others. Ballard is repped by Artists & Representatives, Cohn/Torgan Management and attorney David Fox at Myman Greenspan.