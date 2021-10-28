‘Once Upon a Time in Aztlan’: Jesse Garcia & Annie Gonzalez To Lead George Lopez Amazon Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez are set to lead the George Lopez drama pilot Once Upon a Time in Aztlan from STXtelevision and Amazon Studios.

Garcia will portray the show’s hero, Arturo Duran. After 13 years in Federal prison, Arturo has missed a lifetime’s worth of changes. His second chance at life will be born through his transcendental artistry, which will single-handedly take possession of how the world sees the Southern California Dream.

Gonzalez will bring to life Dolores “Lola” Duran, the youngest of Gervasio Duran’s (Lopez) children. She’s the heart of the family, a spitfire mother, and entrepreneur who runs a bar-cabaret with her ex. She is always game, at the party, and in the riot.

Written by Javier Rodriguez, the one-hour drama revolves around a Chicano family in the deep suburbs of Los Angeles as they come to terms with the falsehoods of the American dream, and their ability to defy expectations.

Rodriguez executive produces with photographer/director Estevan Oriol, LA-based artist Mister Cartoon, and Michael Connolly who put the Latinx package together under his STXtelevision-based Mad Hatter Entertainment banner. Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies, Valley of the Boom) joined the package in the writer’s room and serves as EP.

Garcia most recently appeared in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico as DEA agent Sal Orozco. Up next, he will appear in the films Ambulance opposite Jake Gyllenhaal; Netflix’s The Mother with Jennifer Lopez; and the Richard Montanez biopic from Eva Longoria, Flamin’ Hot in the role of Montanez.

Gonzalez is gearing up to return for Season 2 of Netflix’s Gentefied on Nov. 10. Prior credits include Vida, Shameless, and American Horror Story. She portrayed Garcia’s wife Judy Montanez in Flamin’ Hot.

Garcia is repped by APA, Mosaic, and Mark Wetzstein at Sloan Offer Weber Dern, LLP. Gonzalez is repped by Principal Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Granderson Des Rochers.