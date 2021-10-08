‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Sets Its New Core Four

Netflix has cast its new Core Four for On My Block spinoff, YA comedy series Freeridge. Bryana Salaz (Team Kaylie), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, Growing Fangs), Ciara Riley Wilson (LA’s Finest, Kim Possible) and Shiv Pai (Iron Fist, Uncut Gems) will star in the spinoff from On My Block co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, On My Block writer Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner.

In the spinoff, the stories of Freeridge continue, following a new crew of friends who may

or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.

(L to R) Bryana Salaz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson, and Shiv Pai Netflix

The fourth and final season of On My Block premiered October 4 on Netflix. Salaz, Mejia, Wilson and Pai appear in the series finale as a segue to the upcoming spinoff.

Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft will serve as co-creators, co-showrunners and executive producers of Freeridge. Iungerich and Dooner are co-creators and executive producers.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias star in On My Block, a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high school set in the rough inner city.

The series was a breakout hit for Netflix, named by the streamer as its No. 1 most binged show in 2018, beating the likes of Making a Murderer, 13 Reasons Why and The Haunting of Hill House.