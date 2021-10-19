Olga Kurylenko And Don Johnson Topline Action Comedy ‘High Heat’

EXCLUSIVE: Olga Kurylenko and Don Johnson will star in High Heat, an action comedy heist film directed by Zach Golden (The Escape of Prisoner 614). The pic, which is being produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman along with Jesse Korman and Zola Elgart Glassman of Yale Productions, just wrapped shooting.

Written by James Pedersen, the story takes place over a single night and follows Ana (Kurylenko), a meticulous chef with a hidden past, and her husband Ray (Johnson), a schmoozy serial restaurateur. When the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant as part of an insurance scam, Ana defends her turf and proves her knife skills both in and out of the kitchen.

Michael J. Rothstein is executive producing along with Matt Helderman and Luke Taylor of Bondit, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory & Anne Ruden, Stephen Katzman, Richard Switzer, Tyler Konney, Megan Kelleher & Jeffrey B Larson, Lisa D’Ambriosio and Nicole Delmonico.

Levine and Beckerman previously worked with Golden on Prisoner 614, the 2018 action comedy that starred Ron Perlman, Martin Starr and Jake McDorman.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Zach again, as we had such a great experience on Prisoner 614,” Levine and Beckerman said. “Hight Heat is such a fresh take on a female-driven action/comedy, and Olga and Don are the perfect team to bring this story to life.”

Kurylenko, who most recently played Taskmaster in Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow, has recent film credits that include Death of Stalin and Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. She is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group in the UK.

Johnson most recently appeared in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, is a regular on NBC’s comedy Kenan and is reviving his Nash Bridges role for a TV movie to air on USA Network next month. He’s repped by CAA.