Odetta Watkins Joins Amazon As Head Of Drama Series, Leaving Warner Bros TV After 19 Years

Odetta Watkins is exiting Warner Bros Television to join Amazon Studios as Head of Drama Series.

Watkins, who was most recently EVP Current Programs, Cable & Streaming, is leaving the Hollywood studio after 19 years, having joined in 2002 as Director of Current Programs.

In her newly created role she will report to Laura Lancaster, Head of Series for Amazon Studios, and will shepherd ongoing current series for the streamer including Amazon Originals Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Wilds and Hunters.

Her departure comes after a number of changes at Warner Bros Television. Channing Dungey, who took over as chairman of Warner Bros Television Group, brought in former ABC exec Vicki Dummer as EVP & head of current series programming earlier this summer as part of a restructure of its team.

Watkins is the latest member of its current team to exit, following the retirement of Maddy Horne. No word yet whether Warner Bros Television will replace her, but the studio did shake up the way its team split the duties between broadcast, current and streaming to make it no longer divided along platform lines.

During her long tenure at WBTV, Watkins oversaw series such as Apple’s Ted Lasso, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, Hulu’s Shrill and OWN’s Queen Sugar.

Lancaster said, “Odetta is a powerhouse at what she does – with a proven track record of recognizing and shepherding global hits, we are incredibly proud to have her join Amazon Studios. Her leadership and creative sensibilities are invaluable as we look to continue to break boundaries and tell nuanced and entertaining stories.”