Event Focused On Women Leaders From Discovery-Backed NowThis To Air On OWN; Hillary Clinton, Eva Longoria & More On Docket

EXCLUSIVE: NowThis Next, an event spearheaded by Discovery-backed digital news brand NowThis, will air this month as a one-hour primetime special on cable network OWN.

The lineup of speakers will include Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria and Amanda Gorman.

NowThis, which is part of Group Nine Media, is reteaming with women-focused non-profit Vital Voices and Procter & Gamble for the event. The air date on OWN, which is part of Discovery’s network portfolio, is Monday, October 25. Discovery has been a stakeholder for several years in Group Nine, whose digital brands also include Thrillist, The Dodo, Seeker and Pop Sugar.

This year’s second edition of NowThis Next will focus on the role of women leaders in “creating a more equitable and just world,” according to organizers. Topics to be discussed include mental health, racial justice, climate justice, women and girls’ rights around the world, with a special focus on Afghanistan. Actresses Kristen Bell, Nicole Maines and Garcelle Beauvais; musician and YouTube star JoJo Siwa; and actress-singer Skye Dakota Turner are among those scheduled to appear. NowThis producer and correspondent Luria Freeman will host.

Along with Gorman, the event will honor racial justice activist Chelsea Miller and youth climate activist Xiye Bastida.

In addition to airing on OWN, the event will also be available online on a dedicated website and on social media platforms. The inaugural conference drew more than 12 million total views, according to Group Nine.

“Innovative coverage of women’s rights and equality continues to be incredibly resonant for the passionate and socially engaged NowThis audience,” NowThis president Athan Stephanopoulos said. “Following the success of last year’s event, we are thrilled to not only partner again with Vital Voices to connect our audience with inspiring new women leaders, but to also build on our partnership with OWN and bring this program to an even wider audience.”

Alongside NowThis, the special’s executive producers are Frank Garritano of Show Shop, Marta Ravin, and co-executive producer Wendy Shanker.