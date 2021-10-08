‘Finding Jack Charlton’ Producer Noah Media Group Attracts $2.7m From Former XIX Entertainment President And Others

Finding Jack Charlton producer Noah Media Group has raised $2.7m from private investors including former XIX Entertainment president James Clayton, Hollywood entertainment lawyer Kevin Yorn and former Wired editor David Rowan.

The global documentary producer will use the money to self-finance and distribute more of its productions via distribution arm NoahX along with building an ‘evaluation engine’ to decide on future projects.

The company was launched six years ago by chairman Barry Smith, CEO John McKenna and film and TV directors Gabriel Clarke and Torquil Jones.

The move is the next phase in Noah’s investment plans and also includes backers such as former Skyscanner CEO Gareth Williams and F1 Grand Prix winning motor racing driver Mark Webber.

Smith said: “This injection of investment will go directly into advancing and improving our evaluation processes, leading to better production and distribution decisions.”

The company is shortly to see documentary series Arsène Wenger: Invincible premiere on Canal+ and an unannounced major UK streaming platform next year.