‘No Way In Hell’: One Community, Gunpowder & Sky And Mazo Partners To Produce Chase Millsap’s Military Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Budnick’s One Community has optioned Chase Millsap and Charley Dane’s script No Way in Hell, and will produce it for film with Gunpowder & Sky and Mazo Partners.

The action thriller is inspired by the real-life experiences of Millsap, who is a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army Special Forces. It centers on a Marine Corps vet’s quest to help the Iraqi interpreter who saved his life in combat flee ISIS and find safety for his family, after official channels fail him.

No Way in Hell is being produced in association with veteran-led digital publisher and media agency, We Are The Mighty, with David Gale and Mazo Partners’ David Clark serving as individual producers on the project, and Millsap exec producing alongside Dane.

“The Marines live by the motto of ‘Semper Fidelis’ (always faithful) so when I got a call for help from an Iraqi ally, there was no way in hell that I was going to leave him behind,” said Millsap. “Unfortunately, there are too many veterans receiving calls for help, and I’m honored to partner with One Community to tell a story about a critical policy issue for veterans of both Iraq and Afghanistan.”

“This is a gripping, edge-of your seat story that highlights the extreme and urgent dangers that face our wartime allies left behind in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said One Community’s Head of Content, Ameet Shukla. “Chase’s first-hand experience as a soldier and advocate infuse the story with emotional intensity that reflects the incredible sacrifices these allies make to help us and the deep bonds forged between soldiers and allies on the ground in times of war. We are proud to work with Chase to bring this story to audiences.”

“Prior to joining Gunpowder & Sky, I was founder of We Are The Mighty, a media brand for and by the military community, when I first met Chase,” added Gale, who now serves as EVP of Development and Production at the former company. “I was immediately struck by his exceptional character and devotion to serving others. But I also came to discover that Chase is a very talented storyteller, so I am thrilled to be working with him again on this important film inspired by his personal mission to help our war allies, like the man who saved Chase’s life.”

Millsap has spent the last 7 years trying to help the Iraqi Army colleague who saved his life obtain asylum after he was forced to flee ISIS in Iraq. He has become a noted advocate for America’s wartime allies, previously serving on the Board of Directors for No One Left Behind. He most recently joined members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to ask President Biden to honor the commitments to our allies who are trying to flee Afghanistan, given that an estimated 100,000 Iraqis and 70,000 Afghans eligible for Special Immigrant Visas, including allies and their immediate family members, are stuck in a years-long bureaucratic backlog.

Millsap is also the Chief Content Officer at We Are The Mighty and a writer and consultant for CBS’s The United States of Al.

Millsap and Dane are represented by Mazo Partners and VanderKloot Law. One Community was repped in negotiations by attorney Dan Stutz.