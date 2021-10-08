‘No Time To Die’ Rings Up Best Bond Preview Box Office With $6.3M

United Artist Releasing/MGM/Eon’s No Time to Die clocked $6.3 million from Thursday box office previews that began at 4 p.m., making it the best Bond domestic preview number ever — 19% ahead of Spectre‘s $5.25M six years ago.

The figure also exceeds the preview nights of previous Daniel Craig 007 movies Skyfall ($4.6M off midnight shows) and Quantum of Solace ($2.5M off 8 p.m. showtimes).

‘No Time to Die’ MGM

While No Time to Die‘s number is lower than last Thursday’s $11.6M charted by Venom: Let There Be Carnage (the second-best preview night during the pandemic after Black Widow‘s $13.2M), note that Venom skewed more broadly with Hispanic and Latino audiences and younger. Bond is dependent on older adult audiences, and should they show up this weekend, the pic will over-index. Spectre saw an audience that was 29% over 45 and 15% over 55. As we previously reported, NRG has observed that the Covid comfort levels for the older moviegoing demo have improved.

Conservative estimates for No Time to Die, which was delayed 19 months due to Covid, are in the $55M-$60M range in U.S. and Canada and $150M worldwide for its second global weekend, eyeing a potential running grand total of $300M. Anything higher stateside relies on a significant amount of walk-up business by older males, but the pic’s advance ticket sales on Fandango already are the best for Bond and ahead of Venom 2, Spectre ($70.4M), Quantum of Solace ($67.5M) and Casino Royale ($40.8M). Overseas box office for No Time to Die to date is estimated to be north of $150M via a majority of Universal and a handful of MGM territories.

‘No Time To Die’ Review: Daniel Craig Delivers A Thrilling And Emotional Exit To His James Bond

As we reported Thursday, the 25th Bond’s delayed brand promo campaign, which includes Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover, Chopard, Triumph motorcycles and more, is delivering $150M in cross-ad value. That doesn’t include global P&A spend, which is well north of $150M, I understand. Among Craig’s Bond canon, No Time to Die is third-best-reviewed at 84% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes after Casino Royale‘s 94%, and Skyfall‘s 92%. Quantum of Solace and Spectre are the least favored by critics at 64% and 63%, respectively.

Sony, which cedes its Venom 2 Imax and PLF screens on to Bond in the States, is seeing a first week for the Marvel sequel of $109.7M after a $3.4M Thursday at 4,225 theaters. Venom 2 is expected to make around $36M in Weekend 2 stateside for a 60% decline.