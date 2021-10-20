‘No Time To Die’ Becomes 2021’s No. 2 Hollywood Movie Worldwide As It Nears $500M Global

MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die is crossing $368M at the international box office and $474M worldwide with today’s business included — and that confirms something we’ve been expecting from Mr Bond. To wit: the 25th 007 movie is now the No. 2 Hollywood movie globally and overseas of 2021; both benchmarks, in studio terms, coming in only behind Universal’s F9. It will hit $500M this weekend.

Universal, MGM and United Artists Releasing all share in the new milestone given the mix of offshore and domestic. For Uni, No Time To Die gives it bragging rights to having the Nos. 1 and 2 Hollywood titles of the year, both internationally and globally and also to being the only studio to have a foothold in the global Top 5 (the other top films of the year being local Chinese product).

Daniel Craig’s final turn as her majesty’s agent is surpassing Godzilla Vs Kong to get to its new benchmark.

Meanwhile, No Time To Die‘s midweeks continue to be strong. The UK leads all play currently and in the market the film has now become Universal’s biggest movie of all time with $96.5M (£71M). This beats Mamma Mia! which held the record for over 13 years.

Elsewhere, in Hong Kong, Ukraine, Argentina, Paraguay and Egypt, No Time To Die has become the highest grossing 007 film of all time.

In terms of pandemic-era records, the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed pic is now the highest grossing film in EMEA, even out grossing F9 in the region by over $100M as of last Sunday.

Still to come for Criag’s Bond swan song are China on October 29 and Australia on November 11.