‘No Time To Die’ Monday Box Office 31% Higher Than ‘Spectre’, Bond’s 5-Day Domestic Cume Eyeing $67M+

MGM/United Artists Releasing/Eon’s Monday box office for No Time to Die came in much higher than the $5M-$6M expected with $6.94M thanks to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday in the Northeast.

‘Spectre’ Everett Collection

That figure bests previous Daniel Craig Bond first Mondays, i.e. Spectre ($5.3M) back in 2015, 2008’s Quantum of Solace ($4.1M) and 2006’s Casino Royale ($3.8M). No Time to Die‘s Monday is also the second best for a non-holiday during the pandemic after Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow ($7.1M) and ahead of Universal’s F9 ($6.59M) and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($5.75M). Skyfall in 2012 posted a record Monday for a Craig 007 title since Veterans Day fell on a Sunday, with many taking the holiday off that Monday; the pic’s daily figure was $11.3M.

No Time to Die‘s Tuesday is currently pacing -23% off from yesterday because it’s coming off a holiday Monday; this despite the fact that Tuesday is usually a discount day at cinemas. Figure around $5.3M today for a five-day running total of $67.5M in U.S. and Canada for No Time to Die.

Even during pre-pandemic times, older audiences are notoriously slow to come out, but No Time to Die is literally breaking through and spurring this reluctant crowd. Internal studio polling, as we previously reported, showed for the 35+ demo, Bond 25 repped their first trip to the cinema in two years. That good word about being back in the cinemas will spread.

No Time to Die is expected to ease around -55% in weekend 2 for a $24.8M result. It’s up against Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse’s Halloween Kills which is projected to do around $35M-$40M, and that’s with a theatrical day-and-date release on streaming service Peacock.