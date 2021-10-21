Paramount Players Taps ‘Night Teeth’ Filmmaker Adam Randall To Direct Blood List Script ‘Curfew’

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount’s genre division Paramount Players has tapped Night Teeth and I See You filmmaker Adam Randall to direct the horror pic Curfew.

The former Blood List entry follows a rebellious teenage girl who is sent to stay with her grandmother in a sleepy town whose quirky traditions include a curfew banning anyone from going out at night. When the girl ventures out after dark she discovers the murky truth behind the town’s mysterious history.

Randall told us: “This is a fun monster movie that harks back to Amblin movies of yore. There is an intriguing conflict between the teenage girl and the older generations but it also has the thrills and action of a monster movie. It’s a great script.”

Script comes from Isa Mazzei (Cam). Jaki Bradley and Kevin Armento did previous revisions. Dick Grunert wrote the original spec that made it onto the 2017 Blood List.

Producing are Vincent Gatewood (Night Teeth) of Unique Features and Chris Armogida (We Summon the Darkness) of Nightshade Entertainment. Former New Line boss Bob Shaye will serve as EP via Unique Features.

Randall’s latest feature Night Teeth launched on Netflix this week. The vampire horror-comedy, which takes place over the course of one night in Los Angeles, follows a young chauffeur who drives two beautiful young women to different parties across the city. But he ends up in a fight for his life when he discovers their true identities. Starring are Lucy Fry, Debby Ryan, Jorge Lendeborg Jr and Alfie Allen.

The London- and Los Angeles-based Brit filmmaker is known for his work in genre. Previous credits include Helen Hunt horror I See You, which debuted at SXSW; Bill Milner and Maisie Williams starrer iBoy, which was one of Netflix’s early UK acquisitions; and action-thriller Level Up.