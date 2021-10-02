Nia Vardalos Tributes Michael Constantine; Shares Update On ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

Nia Vardalos reunited with her My Big Fat Greek Wedding costars Louis Mandylor, Lainie Kazan, and Gia Carides to tribute their costar Michael Constantine who died on Aug. 31 at the age of 94.

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, Michael Constantine , 2002, (c) IFC Films/courtesy Everett Collection IFC Films/courtesy Everett Collection

“Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make,” she wrote. “Cousin Nikki @gia.carides & brother Nick @louismandylorofficial & mom, @lainie_kazan gathered to honor the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace.”

She added of Constantine, “He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon.”

The Instagram post also shared little details about the third installment from the franchise that Deadline hears will involve Toula (Vardalos) and Ian’s (John Corbett) daughter Paris’ (Elena Kampouris) wedding.

Alex Wolff played the role of Paris’ love interest Bennett in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, though it is as yet unknown who her potential partner could be in the upcoming film.

Vardalos confirmed in April there was a third that had been written but she had not been able to get the indie film project—set to shoot in Greece—insured due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In her latest post, she revealed: “The various variants have made indies difficult, but we are hopeful.”

She also jokingly asked that people stop calling her mom requesting to be in the film. Adding, “And please do not tell me your ideas, the script is finished. ✏️ (And no Toula and Ian are not grandparents!)”

Read her post in full below.