Newly Launched Distributor Decal Buys Ron Perlman Thriller ‘The Last Victim’

EXCLUSIVE: Decal, the recently launched film label, has acquired U.S. rights to Naveen A. Chathapuram’s thriller The Last Victim and will release it theatrically day-and-date in the first quarter of 2022.

The pic stars Ron Perlman, Ali Larter (Resident Evil) and Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight). Set in rural America, it follows a band of modern-day outlaws pursued by an aging sheriff after a crime goes wrong.

The pic is based on a story by Chathapuram and Doc Justin and was written by Ashley James Louis. Producers are Vicky Gong, Todd Berger, Nicholas Burnett, Chathapuram, Luke Daniels, Charles Leslie, Graem Luis, Joseph Lanius and Shaun Sanghani.

The Last Victim is a production of Peach Partners in association with Slated, SSS Entertainment, SSS Capital, The Catalyst Group, Blind Alley and Sprockefeller Films.

The movie is Chathapuram’s directing debut. He previously produced Ca$h, starring Sean Bean and Chris Hemsworth for Roadside Attractions; Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn; and served as an executive producer on Netflix sitcom Brown Nation.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Ayo Kepher-Maat of Decal along with Jared Goetz at Ascending Media Group, which is handling North American sales, on behalf of the filmmaker. Concourse Media is handling international sales.

“Chathapuram has crafted a unique vision of survival in the American wilderness,” said Decal’s SVP Acquisitions Ayo Kepher-Maat. “We are thrilled to bring this captivating neo-Western to audiences.”

Decal’s initial releases include Ride the Eagle starring J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon and the SXSW road trip comedy Stop and Go from directors Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek. The company also manages home entertainment rights on a slate of films from Neon and Bleecker Street.