New York Yankees Win In Walk-Off Fashion, Will Now Stroll Into The Playoffs

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 1-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It all came down to this – 0-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning on the final day of the Major League Baseball season. The New York Yankees needed a win in order to clinch a wild card spot in the American League playoffs.

But their archrivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, weren’t going to make things easy. The Yankees already knew that the close-behind Toronto Blue Jays had won today, and if the Yanks lost to the Rays – after losing the first two games of the series – then bad things could happen.

Yankee Aaron Judge made the anxiety go away. He hit a walk-off single that drove in Tyler Wade from third base to get the Yankees into the postseason.

They now await the results of the Red Sox’s game against the Nationals and the Mariners’ game against the Angels to see who they will face, and if they will host Tuesday’s wild-card game.

UPDATE: The Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 at Nationals Park to earn the top AL wild card spot. They will host the Yankees Tuesday in a one-game playoff.