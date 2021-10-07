‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ Will Offer Spanish Countdown From Puerto Rico

This year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 will feature the show’s first Spanish language countdown, with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination.

The Spanish language countdown festivities will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air Friday, Dec. 31 live on ABC starting at 8 PM ET. Seacrest, now in his 17th year as host, will oversee New Year’s festivities in Times Square.

Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced closer to show night.

“As we expand the footprint of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ we’re proud to broadcast from Puerto Rico as we showcase the vibrant multicultural destination to commemorate this milestone year for the iconic New Year’s celebration,” said MRC Live and Alternative president Adam Stotsky.

“As we prepare to leave 2021 behind and look to the promising year ahead, we’re so happy to be working alongside MRC to celebrate this momentous anniversary of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022,’” said Rob Mills, EVP Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “This show has solidified its place in television history as the must-watch New Year’s Eve special, and the upcoming 50th year will be a can’t-miss event with the biggest names in entertainment.”

Puerto Rico’s countdown will occur at 11:00 p.m. EST/12:00 a.m. AST.

“We are very excited to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022’ on our Island and to count on this high-caliber event to project the greatness of Puerto Rico and our people,” said Governor Pedro Pierluisi. “This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historic event; it also speaks to diverse communities around the world that our Island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development. We have so much to offer as a destination, and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be a testament to all that Puerto Rico has to offer.”

“This iconic moment further elevates Puerto Rico as a must-visit destination for 2022. We could not think of a better way to celebrate this New Year than with a first-ever, historic commemoration, welcoming record-breaking visitor numbers during high season. We invite travelers everywhere to start their 2022 alongside us,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.