New Superman Mission Statement Swaps “American Way” For “Better Tomorrow” – DC FanDome

During DC FanDome’s Saturday run, DC boss Jim Lee shared a new mission statement for one of the comic giant’s most-known heroes.
“Truth, Justice and A Better Tomorrow” will be the supe’s new motto, Lee said. It will succeed Superman’s longtime slogan, “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”
“Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement,” DC shared in a statement.
The motto change comes to better reflect the comics’ storylines and to honor Superman’s legacy of over years, DC said.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.