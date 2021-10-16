New Superman Mission Statement Swaps “American Way” For “Better Tomorrow” – DC FanDome

During DC FanDome’s Saturday run, DC boss Jim Lee shared a new mission statement for one of the comic giant’s most-known heroes.

“Truth, Justice and A Better Tomorrow” will be the supe’s new motto, Lee said. It will succeed Superman’s longtime slogan, “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”

“Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement,” DC shared in a statement.

The motto change comes to better reflect the comics’ storylines and to honor Superman’s legacy of over years, DC said.