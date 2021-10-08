New Europe Film Sales Boards UK Debut ‘Medusa Deluxe’ Ahead Of LFF Works In Progress Showcase

EXCLUSIVE: Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has boarded Thomas Hardiman’s debut feature Medusa Deluxe ahead of the film taking part in the BFI London Film Festival Works-in-Progress showcase.

Pic is a murder mystery set in a competitive hairdressing competition. Extravagance and excess collide, as the death of one of their own sows seeds of division in a community whose passion for hair verges on obsession. Delivery is scheduled for 2022.

The film is produced by Michael Elliott, Louise Palmkvist Hansen and Lee Groombridge and is an EMU Films production. The company’s recent credits include Terence Davies’ Benediction, and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series.

New Europe recently premiered two Venice Competition titles: Reflection by Valentyn Vasyanovych and Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński, as well as the TIFF Platform title Silent Land by Aga Woszczyńska.

Medusa Deluxe was developed and financed by the BFI and BBC Film, and produced in association with Time Based Arts. Executive Producers are Eva Yates for BBC Film, Lizzie Francke for BFI, and Jim Mooney & Walli Ullah for EMU.

Jan Naszewski commented: “The movie blew us away. The concept, the execution, the setting and the raw energy that Tom has put into it are mind-blowing. It’s one of the coolest films we’ve seen in years. Being able to work with this kind of discovery and talents like Tom is the reason why we got into this business.”

The film’s producers jointly added: “We agree, it’s why we’re in this business too and we love that New Europe match our passion and excitement for Medusa Deluxe. Tom is that rare thing – a bold and brilliant filmmaker who can entertain.”

Tom Hardiman added: “It’s such a pleasure to work with New Europe and feel their enthusiasm for the project. This is a film inspired by my love of hairdressing, with a joyful ensemble of characters primed for an exhilarating ride, so I’m over the moon to be working with Jan and Marcin, who’s films I’ve long admired, as we look to roll the film out in 2022”